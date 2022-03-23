Plan ahead for Pierce County road closures on Friday

A stretch of roads will be closed for several hours in Pierce County to accommodate a funeral procession held for SWAT deputy Dom Calata.

Calata was shot and killed by a suspect while serving a warrant in Spanaway earlier this month.

The procession will significantly affect traffic along 112th Street E. between 94th Ave. E. (South Hill) and Pacific Ave. S. (Parkland).

It's expected to last between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., at which time, through traffic will not be allowed on 112th Street E. Local traffic will still be allowed through. However, when procession traffic is present, even local traffic will not be permitted.

Suggested alternate routes for northbound and southbound traffic are Spanaway Loop Rd S/Steele Street S. to the west and S. Meridian to the east.

