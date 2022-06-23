Pink Elephant Car Wash sign could become an official Seattle landmark

The city of Seattle is considering making the Pink Elephant Car Wash sign an official landmark, according to a Thursday announcement.

After spending nearly 65 years on the corner of 6th Ave. and Battery St. in the South Lake Union area, the iconic sign was moved into the Museum of History and Industry when the car wash shut down in 2020.

On Thursday, the Landmarks Preservation Board announced they will consider this nomination at its meeting on Wednesday, July 6 at 3:30 p.m.

Anyone can attend this meeting, which will be both in-person and virtual:

IN-PERSON: Room L2-80 of City Hall.

VIRTUAL: WebEx event link or the telephone call-in line.

For sign up information, click here.

RELATED: The Showbox granted historical landmark status after unanimous vote

RELATED: City designates iconic Seattle P-I globe a landmark

The board is encouraging the people of Seattle to weigh in, submit public comments no later than 3:30 p.m. on July 5. The board says that comments submitted well before the deadline have a higher chance of being reviewed.

Since 1973, Seattle has designated more than 400 individual sites, buildings, vehicles, vessels, and street clocks as landmarks subject to protection by city ordinance. For more information about how this process works, click here.