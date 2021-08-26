Pilot rescued after small plane crashes into water near Edmonds Marina

article

A pilot was rescued Thursday after a small plane crashed into Puget Sound and sank near Edmonds Marina.

According to Edmonds Police, there were no other passengers on board at the time of the crash.

Police said the plane crashed into the water just outside of the breakwater. It was not clear if the pilot suffered any injuries.

Police said multiple agencies are investigating.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

