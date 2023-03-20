Pike Place Market celebrates first day of spring with free daffodils

Monday is the first day of spring and Pike Place Market is celebrating with free daffodils.

This will be part of the market's 26th Annual Daffodil Day, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 20.

Visitors can choose from a variety of daffodil species and learn more about the local farmers who grew them.

All flowers sold at Pike Place Market are grown within 100 miles of Seattle and sourced from family-run farms that have been selling at the market for decades.

The bundles of daffodils will be available under the Clock & Sign, while supplies last.