Pike Place Market celebrates 50th anniversary of campaign to save market

Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary of the campaign to save Pike Place Market.

The iconic Seattle market was nearly demolished but a group called Friends of the Market launched a campaign to keep it.

It ultimately led Seattle voters to save the market.

According to the market, Initiative No. 1 established Pike Place Market as a 7-acre historic district and prohibited its demolition. It passed 59% to 41%.

Market, city of Seattle and King County officials are celebrating and honoring the proclamation on Tuesday.

Friends of the Market is still an active part in the market's preservation.

