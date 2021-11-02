Pike Place Market celebrates 50th anniversary of campaign to save market
SEATTLE - Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary of the campaign to save Pike Place Market.
The iconic Seattle market was nearly demolished but a group called Friends of the Market launched a campaign to keep it.
It ultimately led Seattle voters to save the market.
According to the market, Initiative No. 1 established Pike Place Market as a 7-acre historic district and prohibited its demolition. It passed 59% to 41%.
Market, city of Seattle and King County officials are celebrating and honoring the proclamation on Tuesday.
Friends of the Market is still an active part in the market's preservation.
