Pierce Transit pauses bus routes through downtown Tacoma due to icy roads

article

All Pierce Transit bus routes going through downtown Tacoma have been paused due to icy roads.

Bus routes 10 and 11 are being held in place until the agency can clear the roads.

Western Washington got a blanket of snow dropped on it last week, and while temperatures are warming up to just above freezing in areas along the Sound, some places are still wrestling with icy roads as they try to restore city services.

It is not yet known when service will be restored, but you can find updates on the Pierce Transit website.

RELATED: KC Metro to restore weekday bus service as icy roads melt away

READ MORE: Sounder N Line service canceled because of landslide

