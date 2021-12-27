Pierce, Thurston counties see more than 70 car crashes in one day
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - In just a single day, Pierce and Thurston counties have seen more than 70 crashes.
Washington State Patrol says that between the two counties, troopers have responded to over 70 crashes on Monday alone. Slick roads, inclement weather and inattentive driving have led to spinouts and crashes all around the greater Seattle area.
Troopers urge drivers to slow down and drive cautiously.
Low temperatures through this week will regularly plunge below freezing, which can freeze wet roads and make driving dangerous.
FULL FORECAST: Puget Sound area to expect another round of snow
READ MORE: Snow turns to frigid temperatures in the Pacific Northwest
