Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County
7
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 3:30 AM PST, Franklin County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:18 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until THU 7:15 AM PST, Wenatchee Area

Pierce County Transit offering free rides to warming centers

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Another round of snow expected late Wednesday

About 1 to 3 inches of snow possible for the Puget Sound lowlands late Wednesday to Thursday.

TACOMA, Wash. - Pierce Transit is offering free bus rides to warming centers and shelters as another round of cold temperatures and snow is expected in Puget Sound. 

The free rides will be in effect through the end of the day on Dec. 30, but could be extended as needed. 

Passengers just need to tell the driver that they are traveling to or from a warming center or shelter. 

These shelters are open in Pierce County: 

Check Pierce County's overnight shelter page for all shelter locations and availability. 

Don't live in Pierce County? See a list of shelters throughout western Washington here

