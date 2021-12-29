Pierce County Transit offering free rides to warming centers

Pierce Transit is offering free bus rides to warming centers and shelters as another round of cold temperatures and snow is expected in Puget Sound.

The free rides will be in effect through the end of the day on Dec. 30, but could be extended as needed.

Passengers just need to tell the driver that they are traveling to or from a warming center or shelter.

These shelters are open in Pierce County:

Check Pierce County's overnight shelter page for all shelter locations and availability.

Don't live in Pierce County? See a list of shelters throughout western Washington here.

