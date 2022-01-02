Pierce County to open COVID testing site in Puyallup, citing high demand

Pierce County is opening a COVID-19 testing site in Puyallup, citing high demand as the omicron variant creates a surge in COVID cases.

With holiday travel, the return to school, and omicron cases on the rise, there is a big need for COVID testing.

On Sunday, the demand was so great in Pierce County, the line at the Lakewood testing site closed at 4 p.m., even though the actual testing site does not close until 5:30 pm.

Starting this week, there will also be fewer testing site options. The University of Washington School of Medicine announced they are limiting test availability, and even closing some locations.

RELATED: UW to reduce capacity at COVID-19 test sites, reserved only for those with symptoms or exposure

This prompted Pierce County to open a temporary COVID testing center in Puyallup.

The site will open at the Washington State Fair, located in the gold parking lot. No appointments are required and testing is free. Workers will be administering PCR tests Monday from 12-6 p.m., and then 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday.

The testing site will be open January 3-7, and Puyallup Police expect long lines and traffic impacts through the week.

For more information on testing sites in Pierce County click here.

RELATED: UW Medicine postpones non-urgent surgeries due to recent COVID surge

