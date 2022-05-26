Pierce County Sheriff's Office strengthens temporary hiring incentives

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has strengthened their temporary incentives for new hires as they struggle to stay staffed.

According to a Wednesday press release from PCSO, they will now give lateral hires from other departments $25,000 along with 80 hours of both vacation and sick leave. Entry level hires will receive $10,000, Pierce County Corrections Deputies that move from corrections to law enforcement will receive $12,000.

Pierce County employees who refer an applicant the gets hired will now receive $5,000. Before these incentives were increased, employee referral bonuses were only $500.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, numbers for this year show crime is up. Car thefts are up about 130%, commercial burglaries are up nearly 90%, and armed robberies are up 176%.

On May 12, about 70 people gathered in the Browns Point community of Pierce County to ask officials what they are doing to address crime.

Officials with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department explained to the crowd the difficulties that COVID and low staffing have created for the department, and their ability to do their job.

Pierce County Councilmember Marty Campbell told the audience hope is on the horizon; that jails are reopening, mental health court is starting, and county council just authorized millions of dollars for bonuses to help retain and hire staff with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

To apply for a career with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, click here or contact their recruiter at PCSDHIRINGNOW@PIERCECOUNTYWA.GOV.