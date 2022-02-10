Pierce County deputies find $100K in stolen property in storage shed

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies recovered about $100,000 worth of stolen property from a storage shed, and say the suspected thieves are also the people believed to be responsible for the death of a 12-year-old girl in a fatal hit-and-run from last month.

This week, deputies found $100,000 worth of stolen goods, mainly landscaping equipment, in a storage center on A Street East in Parkland, near Highway 512.

Investigators say they found clues leading to this discovery during the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run which happened back in January.

Police say the suspect in the stolen property incident is Terry Kohl.

Investigators say on January 15th Kohl smoked meth, got into a stolen truck, then hit and killed 12-year-old Immaculee Goldade, then fled the scene.

At the time of the arrest, investigators found about $15,000 worth of stolen property.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department reports that during the investigation into the hit-and-run, deputies found information that led them to the storage unit in Parkland.

The stolen goods belong to at least five different businesses.

Kyle Hardtke is the owner of one of the businesses the thieves hit in their crime-spree. He tells FOX 13 News, after everything that has happened connected to these suspects, he is happy to hear they are off the street.

"It was a weight off our shoulders to know that some of our equipment was restored, but also they are able to hopefully hold this bad guy accountable," he said.

Following this recent discovery, additional charges for possession of stolen property are now being forward to the prosecutor’s office, on top of the previous charges from the fatal hit-and-run.

