Pierce County sheriff elicits massive police response after claiming newspaper delivery man threatened him

article

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is under fire after a Seattle Times report revealed he called 911 on a Black newspaper delivery driver near his home and told dispatch the man threatened Troyer's life.

When questioned later by a Tacoma police officer, the sheriff said he'd never been threatened.

It all started around 2 a.m. Jan. 27, when Troyer called dispatch and said a man was going from driveway to driveway and appeared to be prowling. Troyer said he started following him after hearing a noise and seeing suspicious activity in his neighborhood.

The Times obtained audio of Troyer's calls to dispatch. He told the dispatcher that the "suspect," who turned out to be 24-year-old newspaper delivery driver Sedrick Altheimer, looked homeless and was driving a "beat up" vehicle.

"I'm trying to be polite to him, but he just says I'm a racist and wants to kill me," Troyer told dispatch.

Dispatch alerted 19 law enforcement agencies in the South Sound to an "officer needs help" call, prompting 42 units to respond.

Advertisement

"Just letting you know we've got half of Pierce County headed that way," dispatch told Washington State Patrol.

The massive response was called off after a Tacoma police officer arrived and said "we don't need the whole world here."

Altheimer, the delivery driver, was detained at the scene. He was frisked and later gave police permission to search his car. It was filled with newspapers.

Troyer told The Times that the incident had nothing to do with race.

He also told Q13 News that the Times report is the "least accurate story in all of my career" and said he would provide more information soon. But the fallout for Troyer has been immediate.

The report has prompted public statements from Pierce County leaders and calls for Troyer's suspension from the local Black Lives Matter affiliate.

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier called it "an alarming story."

"The Council is concerned about what occurred and is eager to learn more about the circumstances of that night," Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young said in a prepared statement. "The values of the Pierce County Council promote civility, equity, and acceptance. We take this situation seriously and know that public trust in law enforcement is paramount. As we have more information, we will have a better sense of appropriate next steps available to us."

Troyer has been with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department for 35 years and served as its public information officer before he was elected sheriff in November 2020.

The Pierce County Council and Executive do hot have administrative control of the Pierce County Sheriff since it is an elected position.

The Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance has demanded that Troyer be suspended pending "an independent, thorough and transparent investigation of Troyer’s egregious, anti-Black confrontation."

"(Troyer) has abused the public trust, and abused, misused and weaponized his standing in law enforcement to harm Black and Brown Lives," the Alliance wrote in a letter to Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, the County Council and others.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram