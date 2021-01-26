Pierce County pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens serving thousands

A new pop-up clinic opened in Pierce County on Tuesday, giving thousands of Washingtonians the chance to roll up their sleeves to get the coronavirus vaccine without getting out of their cars.

"People stay in their car, they do their paperwork, and they get counseling through an expert nurse to answer any of their questions," said Kayla Scrivner, with the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department.

"They drive-thru and the vaccine is the quickest part, a shot in the arm. They go to the waiting lot to be monitored to make sure they don’t have any adverse reactions."

Health officials say within an hour of opening the site on Tuesday, all 2,000 appointment slots were filled.

The free drive-thru clinic was set up to serve people in phases 1A and 1B Tier 1 by appointment only.

Washingtonians can find out their eligibility status through The Washington State Department of Health’s Phase Finder tool online.

Advertisement

"This is our first effort and we’re using these mobile sites to get out throughout the county so people can come close to where they live that’s the key," said Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier.

Another pop-up clinic will be made available at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup on Thursday morning beginning at 8am. For more information click here.