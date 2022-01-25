Pierce County opens new COVID testing site in DuPont

A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened Tuesday in Pierce County.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced the location is in the State Farm building parking lot at 1000 Wilmington Drive in DuPont.

People do not need an appointment to get tested.

The site will be open from Tuesday until Feb. 5. Tuesday’s hours are from 11 a.m. - 4p.m. and after that hours are from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The site replaces the Spanaway Park site, which closed on Saturday.

