Pierce County opens new COVID testing site in DuPont

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
DuPont
DUPONT, Wash. - A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened Tuesday in Pierce County

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced the location is in the State Farm building parking lot at 1000 Wilmington Drive in DuPont

People do not need an appointment to get tested. 

The site will be open from Tuesday until Feb. 5. Tuesday’s hours are from 11 a.m. - 4p.m. and after that hours are from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The site replaces the Spanaway Park site, which closed on Saturday.

