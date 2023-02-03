Pierce County medical examiner looking to ID John Doe

article

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in wooded area in Parkland last summer.

The unidentified middle-aged man was found dead in a small, wooded area near an open parking lot on 115th Street in Parkland on June 21, 2022.

He was 5'3" and weighed about 185 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded zip-up jacket with matching blue sweatpants and black shoes. He also had a small flask with the Seahawks logo on it.

It's not immediately known if the man died from homicide or natural causes.

If you have any information on his possible identity or if you have a missing loved one in the area, contact the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office at 253-798-6494.