Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death

Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.

In June, a felony warrant was issued for Widland's arrest for: Manslaughter (1st degree), Manslaughter (2nd degree), Unlawful Possession of Firearm (1st degree, 2 counts), Reckless Endangerment, Community Endangerment (1st degree).

On Aug. 8, authorities said Widland was arrested. He is awaiting arraignment. Bail has not yet been set.