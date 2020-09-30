Pierce County hit-and-run kills father; investigators seek help

A South Sound family is heartbroken after their loved one was found dead in the middle of a rural country road. Investigators believe he could be the victim of a hit-and-run.

It happened along Orville Road East just north of Lake Kapowsin last weekend.

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call and found the body of a 34-year-old man shortly after 10:30 Saturday night.

Family members tell Q13 News the victim is 34-year-old Jonathan Rupert, adding that he was a loving father, a skilled wood craftsman and worked hard to provide for his loved ones.

On Saturday night Rupert had just left a birthday party nearby and was walking home when the collision happened. His family is heartbroken and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“He had a heart of gold,” said Kail Cartwright, Rupert’s step-father. “If you knew the guy you’d love the guy; his smile was infectious. Nobody deserves that.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has asked homeowners in the area to scour home surveillance video systems for images that might show Rupert or any suspicious vehicles in the area of the collision.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.