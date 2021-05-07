Pierce County high school basketball seasons still on thanks to outdoor arena plans

Due to Phase 2 restrictions in Pierce County, indoor high school basketball is impossible. However, league officials found a unique way for the season to continue.

Starting next week crews with the South Puget Sound League will construct an outdoor space for Pierce County high school students to play basketball.

SPSL and several organizations and businesses came up with the idea to use space at the Washington State Fairground in Puyallup.

This new arena will be covered, yet still outdoor. It will provide three courts for 17 different Pierce County Schools in both the SPSL and the Pierce County League to play for the next few weeks until the school year ends.

For high school seniors, this unique option will give them a chance to finish their high school careers.

"I would have felt unsatisfied I would have felt like I didn’t get to finish my high school career I’d be going from last year my junior year I would have played my last game essentially and I wouldn’t have even known it at the time. I’m glad that we get to play," said Grayson Loupas a Senior at Curtis High School.

SPSL has a quick turnaround to make this arena happen. Officials with the league say the installation starts on Tuesday for the courts and the first games are on Wednesday.

Officials with the SPSL say the 17 schools are also footing the bill for the arena but say that cost is much lower than usual thanks to donations and volunteers.

