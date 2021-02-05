Pierce County health officials worry large Super Bowl parties could spread virus

Just days into a phased recovery, leaders in Pierce County warn it could be on the verge of a disheartening backslide.

With Super Bowl weekend ahead officials fear people throwing caution to the wind at large gatherings could be the final straw that pushes the county back to phase one.

The phased reopening is a big deal for restaurants, which only recently reopened with a 25% cap on capacity for indoor dining.

"Our last Super Bowl, we usually have about 20-25 people," said Tim Miller.

Even though the Seahawks are not playing, it could be up to how football fans watch Sunday’s game that brings people together in potentially dangerous ways.

"There is still very high levels of disease in our community," said Nigel Turner from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

The warning came from the agency’s board meeting earlier this week when officials presented data reviewing recent infection rates. ‘

Advertisement

Since bars and restaurants cannot offer facilities for groups, health officials worry Sunday’s showdown might be the draw nobody asked for.

"I don’t know anybody in Washington state who cares about the Super Bowl at all," said board member Bruce Dammeier. "I think we’re in good shape."

More vaccines are on the way, but officials estimate there has not been enough people inoculated to make a significant impact for new infection rates if people party this weekend in large groups.