Pierce County fire crews battle brush fire near Eatonville

Fire crews are working to fully extinguish a brush fire spanning multiple acres in south Pierce County Friday.

Graham Fire & Rescue and South Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to the 8-acre fire off of Jensen Rd. near Eatonville around 5 p.m. Officials say around 7:30 p.m. firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but not fully contained.

Wind caused the fire to spread rapidly and threaten nearby buildings. No reports yet of any damages caused by the fire.

On Thursday, several GFR crews put out a 5-acre brush fire in Pierce County. Crews are reminding people to be cautious with any outdoor burning as warm weather will continue this week and brush and grass will remain dry in Western Washington.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

