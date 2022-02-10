Pierce County Executive wants police restriction removed

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier is calling on local and state lawmakers to make big changes for policing.

Dammeier released two letters on Wednesday, one for state lawmakers and one for county council.

He is proposing the state restore the ability for officers to pursue suspects, as well as use reasonable force.

Over the last few months, officers faced restrictions on policing under House Bill 1310.

Some members of law enforcement say these changes prevent them from doing their job.

"It doesn’t make sense to them, and frankly, it doesn’t make sense to me. That’s why I think a lot of these laws were maybe, I’ll give them they well intended, but hugely problematic and putting our community safety in jeopardy, and that’s why they need to be fixed," said Dammeier.

Within Dammeier’s letter, he is requesting lawmakers reinstate police powers that were restricted under House Bill 1310.

Specifically, he is asking for changes to give police the ability to chase after suspects in cars when it is safe to do so, changes allowing police to detain someone based on reasonable suspicion, changes allowing use of force when police have reasonable suspicion a suspect is armed, and asking lawmakers to concisely define confusing language in the original law.

"The people of our community are clearly being victimized by this. We need to be out there advocating on their behalf that these laws be fixed, and correct these unintended consequences," he said.

Dammeier is also proposing a bonus for Sheriff’s deputies. He says the department is down more than 40 deputies.

He is requesting county council fund a $10K incentive to keep deputies on staff as well as attract new recruits.

