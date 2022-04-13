Pierce County detectives searching for missing 21-year-old woman

article

Detectives are asking the public for help in searching for a missing woman Wednesday.

According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Authorities believe 21-year-old Aidan Spear may be in the Hosmer St. area of Tacoma.

Spear is a Native American, 5’6", 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has been reported missing since Feb. 22.

Authorities are urging anyone who might have seen her or know where she is to contact Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at 253-798-7530.

