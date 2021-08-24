Pierce County detectives looking for 4 missing, vulnerable adults and their caretakers

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating four missing vulnerable adults who have not been seen or heard from by their families in several days, along with their two caretakers.

The four were last seen at the Department of Social and Health Services Office in Tacoma just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. They were in a vehicle with two caretakers from their adult family home.

The vehicle is described as a blue or silver minivan, possibly a Chrysler.

At that stop, one of their caretakers reportedly expressed concerns for her safety and for the safety of the clients in her adult family home and was looking for a place to take her clients.

The missing, vulnerable adults all suffer from physical and mental health conditions that require 24/7 care and supervision, according to the sheriff's department. Two of the individuals are believed to be non-verbal and may not be able to communicate who they are or if they need help.

The missing vulnerable adults are:

Paula Daneri, 44 years old, white female, 5’3", 96 lbs., gray hair, brown eyes

Vaiula Vaiula Jr., 59 years old, pacific islander male, 5’8", 180 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes

Anthony Houck, 63 years old, white male, 6’, 220 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes

Tooraj Aflatooni, 59 years old, male, 5’8", 219 lbs., gray hair, brown eyes

The missing caretakers are:

Nicole Emanuel, 46 years old, black female, 5’1", 215 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

Jessica Newkirk, 33 years old, black female, 4’9", 120 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

If you have seen them, call 911.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram