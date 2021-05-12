Pierce County deputy fatally shoots man in Spanaway

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man in Spanaway Wednesday after the man shot at the deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A deputy interacted with the man at 4:48 p.m. and one minute later the deputy told dispatchers shots had been fired, The Olympian reported.

The person was inside a van and shot at the deputy and the deputy fired back, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss. Moss said the deputy was not injured.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and found the suspect dead inside the van, which was stopped outside an apartment complex.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, made up of several local law enforcement agencies, is investigating.

No further information was immediately released.