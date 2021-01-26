Pierce County deputies shoot, kill man who was armed with knife during domestic dispute

A man is dead after a domestic dispute with his father ended with responding deputies shooting him in the chest Monday night.

According to Lakewood Police, Pierce County sheriff's deputies responded about 11 p.m. Monday to a domestic violence incident and reports of an armed man at Meridian Terrace Mobile Home Park in the area of 194th and Meridian in Graham.

When they arrived, they learned that a man and his son were fighting, and the son repeatedly entered and exited the home looking for a gun that his father hid from him.

Deputies told dispatch they found an "uncooperative male." Shots were fired shortly after.

Deputies said the man confronted deputies a knife before the shots were fired. No deputies were injured when the shots were fired.

The man was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team - which includes Lakewood and Puyallup police - was called to investigate.