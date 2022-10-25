Pierce County deputies seek sexual assault suspect from Oct. 7

Pierce County deputies need help identifying a suspect of sexual assault on Oct. 7.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s, standing 5’8" and 170 lbs. The suspect reportedly has black hair, acne scars and a thick accent.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was pictured driving a black or gray Nissan Maxima or Altima.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers, and could receive up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges filed. You can leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.