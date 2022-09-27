Expand / Collapse search

Pierce County deputies seek help identifying South Hill burglary suspect

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pierce County
FOX 13 Seattle

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who stole nearly $6,000 dollars-worth of items from a South Hill home.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Tuesday, Sept. 20, a man walked into an open garage and stole several boxes of high-end sneakers and a laptop from a home near the Sunrise neighborhood. 

Authorities say the suspect possibly left in a Toyota Rav4. 

Based on the security camera video provided by the PCSO, the suspect appears to have a slim build with black hair. At the time, he was wearing a black T-shirt, baggy jeans, black shoes and a black gator facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PCSO’s tip line at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.