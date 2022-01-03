Pierce County deputies need help finding attempted murder suspect

article

Pierce County detectives need help finding an attempted murder suspect who has been on the run since December 27.

According to court documents, deputies were called to a reported shooting in a house near Polk St S and Yakima Ave S in Parkland. When they arrived, they wound a woman in the bathroom with a gunshot wound, and her boyfriend next to her.

They told deputies she had been shot by her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Richard "Mouse" Christensen, who fled the home in a white Crown Victoria.

Witnesses said Christensen came to the house and knocked on the door, demanding to see his ex-girlfriend. They said Christensen had previously been violent towards her, and had once broken her nose.

A roommate went to knock on the woman’s bedroom door when Christensen walked into the house with a gun in his belt.

According to court documents, Christensen shouted at her and said he was going to shoot her, and then witnesses reported hearing a gunshot by her door. Christensen left, and the woman’s boyfriend helped her into the bathroom. She survived the shooting and is in recovery.

Deputies later tracked down the Crown Vic, and spoke to a man who said his friend "Mouse" dropped it off, telling him that he shot his ex-girlfriend.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department issued felony warrants for Christensen, including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree domestic violence assault, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Christensen is described as a Black male, 6'1" and 210 lbs. Authorities believe he may be driving a blue 2005 Nissan Altima, with chrome rear wheels and black front wheels with no hubcaps.

Anyone with information on Christensen is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest can receive up to $1,000.

RELATED: Tulalip Tribe member sentenced to 3 years for gun, drug crimes

READ MORE: Pierce Co. Sheriff find a dead man in car near Washington High School in Parkland

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: