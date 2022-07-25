Deputies looking for man who stole elderly veteran's wallet in Tacoma

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are looking to identify a suspect they say stole an elderly veteran's wallet in Tacoma.

According to detectives, the veteran purchased some items from the Walgreens on Pacific Ave. S. on July 17 and left his wallet on the cash register counter.

Surveillance video shows a man, who had a child with him, walking up to the cash register and taking the wallet when the victim's back was turned.

The victim realized he left his wallet behind and returned for it. He asked the cashier about his missing wallet while the suspect was still standing there, but the suspect grabbed his child and left the store.

Inside the victim’s wallet was $300 cash, his military ID, driver’s license, social security card and credit card.

Detectives say the victim takes care of his disabled wife and lives on a limited income.

The suspect is described as a white male, who is around 5’10" with a slim build and brown hair.

If you know who he is, contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Department at (253) 798-7530.