Pierce County deputies looking for man who sprayed officer in the face with bear mace

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who sprayed a Fircrest police officer in the face with bear mace.

Deputies say the incident occurred on Sept. 21 while an officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 3000 block of S. Huson Street.

During the stop, deputies say 25-year-old Dmitriy Pavlovich Sokirkin assaulted the officer and then ran away.

He is wanted for second-degree assault.

Sokirkin is a white man and is 6'0" tall, weighs 170 pounds and has dark blonde hair.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest of Sokirkin.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS or 911 with information. All calls will remain anonymous.

