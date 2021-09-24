Pierce County deputies looking for man who sprayed officer in the face with bear mace
FIRCREST, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who sprayed a Fircrest police officer in the face with bear mace.
Deputies say the incident occurred on Sept. 21 while an officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 3000 block of S. Huson Street.
During the stop, deputies say 25-year-old Dmitriy Pavlovich Sokirkin assaulted the officer and then ran away.
He is wanted for second-degree assault.
Sokirkin is a white man and is 6'0" tall, weighs 170 pounds and has dark blonde hair.
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest of Sokirkin.
Call 1-800-222-TIPS or 911 with information. All calls will remain anonymous.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram