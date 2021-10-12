Pierce County deputies looking for man charged in robbing 90-year-old, punching her dog

article

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who is wanted for disabling his electronic home monitoring device while out on bail.

Deputies say 25-year-old Cornelius Grant Deshawn Cox allegedly robbed a 90-year-old woman and punched her dog in the head back in May.

When he was arrested, he posted the $35,000 bail. Upon his release, Cox was ordered to be supervised by electronic home monitoring but violated those terms the very next day, deputies said.

Cox failed to appear at his pre-trial hearing on Oct. 6. The current active warrant for Cox is for his electronic home monitoring violations, not for failing to appear, according to deputies.

"If he’s willing to assault a 90-year-old woman and take her money and assault her little dog, ‘Peachy,’ who knows what he might be capable of next," said deputy Jeffery Papen with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Cox is known to frequent downtown Tacoma and hotels on Hosmer Street. He is a Black man who is 6'3" and weighs around 200 pounds. He has tattoos on his forearms.

Call 911 if you spot him. You can also contact Crime Stoppers Tacoma-Pierce County anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by clicking here.

Case details:

May 7: A 90-year-old woman enters Parkland bank and tells the teller she needs to withdraw $8,000 from her account.

She is hard of hearing, so the teller had to speak loudly during the interaction.

One woman was standing behind the elderly woman, hearing all the details of the transaction. The woman can be seen on camera leaving the bank and going to her car several times during the interaction.

A man, later identified as Cox, got into the car and waited.

He then followed the woman home and approached her parked car.

The woman's 8-year-old Shizu-Chihuahua named "Peachy" began barking at growling at Cox.

Cox then reached into the open car window and punched the dog in the head. Peachy fell off the passenger seat and onto the floorboard and appeared to lose consciousness, according to charging documents.

The woman, fearing she would be hit as well, leaned away from the window as Cox grabbed her purse and ran. Inside the purse was $8,000 from the bank and an additional $6,000.

Cox is arrested on May 19 in Federal Way and was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree animal cruelty.

Cox was released on May 20 and put on a home electronic monitoring device. Under his release conditions, he is not allowed to violate the law in Washington or any other state must have no contact with his female "accomplice" and the victim, cannot possess weapons and cannot consume or possess nonprescription drugs.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram