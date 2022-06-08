Pierce County deputies investigate semi rollover crash near Waller

article

Deputies are investigating a semi crash that happened in the Waller area Wednesday morning.

According to Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PSCO), a semi and one other vehicle crashed into each other at Canyon Rd E & Pioneer Way E near Chalet Tavern at around 9:00 a.m.

Authorities say the drivers involved in the crash are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the semi being on its side, Pioneer Way E will be closed until further notice.

Authorities are asking that drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes for the time being.

This is a developing story.