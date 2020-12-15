Pierce County deputies investigate police shooting at Bonney Lake Fred Meyer
article
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Pierce County Force Investigation Team detectives are investigating a police shooting in Bonney Lake.
According to the sheriff's office, it happened at the Fred Meyer store, but a store manager told Q13 News the active scene is in the forest nearby.
The sheriff's office hasn't released details about the shooting, only that the Bonney Lake police officer who fired the shots is OK and the suspect is still at large.
This is a developing story.