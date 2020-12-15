Expand / Collapse search

Pierce County deputies investigate police shooting at Bonney Lake Fred Meyer

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Bonney Lake
Q13 FOX
article

Photo courtesy Pierce County Sheriff's Office

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Pierce County Force Investigation Team detectives are investigating a police shooting in Bonney Lake. 

According to the sheriff's office, it happened at the Fred Meyer store, but a store manager told Q13 News the active scene is in the forest nearby. 

The sheriff's office hasn't released details about the shooting, only that the Bonney Lake police officer who fired the shots is OK and the suspect is still at large. 

This is a developing story. 