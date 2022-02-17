Pierce County deputies investigate double shooting near Waller

article

Pierce County deputies are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Wednesday afternoon near Waller.

At about 3 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on property near 5135 Pioneer Way East. When police arrived, they didn’t find anyone with a gunshot wound but found evidence of a shooting near a barn.

About an hour later, deputies responded to 64th Street East and 48th Avenue East after a woman reported that her husband was shot.

Investigators said the 33-year-old man had been shot at the Pioneer Way East location and drove himself home. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At about 4:45 p.m., deputies searched the Pioneer Way East property and found a second person who had been shot. The 40-year-old man had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

