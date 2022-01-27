Pierce County deputies arrest suspected accomplice in deadly Midland hit-and-run

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they say was also involved in a hit-and-run that left one 12-year-old girl dead.

According to deputies, a 33-year-old man allegedly picked up 32-year-old Terry Kohl after he allegedly hit two 12-year-olds with a stolen truck on Jan. 15. One girl was killed and another was hospitalized.

On Jan. 27, an undercover deputy spotted the car that had allegedly been used to pick Kohl up after the incident.

The person drove off when confronted by the deputy, hit a semi-truck and then hit a pole.

The driver was booked into Pierce County Jail for second-degree burglary, possession of stolen property and rendering criminal assistance.

Terry Kohl and

According to court documents, Kohl told detectives that he smoked methamphetamine at a casino before getting behind the wheel of a stolen truck.

According to deputies, detectives had enough evidence to connect the suspect to a burglary at a business, where a work truck was stolen. The sheriff's department was granted a search warrant for Kohl's home and to place him under arrest.

The SWAT team went to Kohl's home before 6:00 a.m. on Jan. 26 where they said they found him working on a vehicle in his driveway. They said that vehicle, a Nissan pickup, had been reported stolen.

Detectives also said they found a gun about six feet away from Kohl which had been reported stolen in December.

Members of the SWAT team took Kohl into custody without incident.

Investigators believe the truck was going 39 mph when it struck the two girls who were walking on the shoulder of 104th.

Kohl admitted to investigators that he was driving the vehicle when it struck the two girls, according to the documents. Kohl told them that he woke up right after the collision when the truck jostled.

Kohl is charged with nine counts: vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide - DUI, failure to remain at a scene resulting in death, 2nd-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, 1st-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, and 1st-degree possession of stolen property.

He pleaded not guilty.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram