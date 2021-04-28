Pierce County Council pausing investigation of Sheriff Ed Troyer as AG examines case

The Pierce County Council is pausing its investigation into Sheriff Ed Troyer until the Attorney General's office concludes its criminal investigation, a spokesperson for the council said on Wednesday.

At the end of March, the Pierce County Council said it would pursue an independent investigation of Troyer's conduct during a January incident.

The investigation stems from a Jan. 27 call to 911 that Troyer had made regarding a Black newspaper delivery driver near his home. Troyer told dispatchers that the man was threatening him and the call prompted a large police presence.

When questioned later by a Tacoma police officer, the sheriff said he'd never been threatened.

Gov. Jay Inslee said Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office will investigate to determine whether Troyer violated the state's false reporting law or any other criminal statutes.

Pierce County Council will resume its investigation when Ferguson's is completed.

