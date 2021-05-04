Hazard pay approved for grocery workers in unincorporated Pierce County

The Pierce County Council has passed a hazard pay ordinance for grocery workers in the unincorporated part of the county.

In a 4-3 vote, the Council adopted the ordinance to pay an extra $4 an hour for grocery workers through the duration of Gov. Jay Inslee's declared COVID-19 emergency.

Under the ordinance, a grocery business is defined as "a retail store over 10,000 square feet in size that is primarily engaged in the sale of groceries, or over 85,000 square feet in size with 10,000 square feet or more of its sales floor area dedicated to the retail sale of groceries."

Convenience stores, food marts, farmers’ markets and farm stands are not included. The ordinance applies only to stores located in unincorporated Pierce County.

With Council approval, the ordinance now goes to the Pierce County Executive for action.

Under the Pierce County Charter, the executive has 10 days to act on the ordinance.

If signed, the ordinance would go into effect on May 31.

In March, King County and the City of Seattle both approved an extra $4/hour hazard pay for grocery workers.

