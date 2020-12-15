Pierce County Council discusses amended proposal to dissolve local health department agreement

A political standoff between the Pierce County Council and Governor Jay Inslee's office is intensifying as county lawmakers met on Tuesday to potentially vote on a controversial proposal to split up the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

The meeting started by council members immediately going into executive session to receive legal advice from county attorneys. The session was due to Inslee signing a proclamation to pause efforts to terminate a health district or a city-county health department. The governor said the order will remain in place during the state of emergency. The proclamation reads, “Violators of this order may be subject to criminal penalties pursuant to RCW 43.06.220(5).”

After the executive session, the county council amended the proposal to reorganize the health department. Councilmember Marty Campbell said the amendment still violated the governor’s proclamation. Councilmember Derek Young said he believed, if approved, the new version of the proposal would lead to a long legal battle. Members also heard public comment on the amendment.

Earlier in the meeting, Councilmember Connie Ladenburg read the governor’s order to her colleagues before excusing herself, saying legally she would not take part going against the state.

“I cannot be a party to having any kind of action taken on this matter. I believe that it places the county at risk or even at risk of criminal action against us,” said Ladenburg.

Q13 News has been following the proposal to reorganize the health department since it was first introduced in early December. The bill suggests dissolving an agreement between the City of Tacoma and the county on a joint health department. The agreement was established back in 1972. If approved, the changes to the health department would be in 2022.

Councilmember Pam Roach sponsored the bill. She said the idea is not to get rid of the health department altogether, but rather have experienced health officials report to elected leaders instead of an appointed council with minimal health experience. Roach, who is retiring at the end of the year, said she believes this would give the people in Pierce County better representation and a stronger voice in their public health needs.

“We’re looking at new governance, which I think would be more responsive to the people,” said Roach.

Monday, Governor Inslee signed a proclamation to pause the county moving forward on a potential vote to split up the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. He said the pause is necessary in order to maintain focus and stability of public health while addressing the pandemic.

"This pause will allow public health workers to focus their energies on the most challenging chapter yet of our pandemic response," said Inslee.

On Twitter, County Executive Bruce Dammeier took a jab at Inslee. The tweet said, “TPCHD has said they will stay focused on COVID no matter what, but apparently Inslee doesn’t believe them. His order threatens criminal sanctions against Pierce County elected officials for even talking about local health department changes in 2022.”

Roach said she is calling on the county executive to protect the council.

“We need to have the Pierce County executive to come out, support the majority on the county council and protect us, if you will, from a governor who is threatening us. Threatening us with civil lawsuit, it’s a very serious thing,” said Roach.

The health department issued a statement, thanking Inslee for intervening, “to ensure Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department can focus on bringing COVID-19 under control, for all Pierce County residents.”