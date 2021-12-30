Pierce County animal shelter takes in 19 dogs neglected in winter storm

So far, 19 dogs have been rescued and brought to the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society that were neglected during the winter storm this past week.

On Dec. 27, the Pierce County Animal Control brought in six dogs from a property in Graham. The dogs had been left outside in the freezing temperatures, and two were found dead on site.

One of the dogs from the Graham property was in such bad shape that vets at the Humane Society had to humanely euthanize it when it arrived. The remaining five dogs were "skin and bones, dehydrated, covered in mats with dried fecal matter and infested with fleas."

Then the following day, 14 dogs were brought into the shelter from a property in Tacoma. They were left alone in the snow and freezing temperatures.

Photo from the Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County

The shelter's veterinary staff are evaluating their medical conditions and are working to help them.

With so many animals coming in at once, the shelter has run out of space.

To help boost adoptions, the shelter is offering $50 off adoption fees for all dogs from Dec. 30 through Jan. 16. You can see adoptable dogs here. The dogs taken in will be up for adoption when they are medically cleared.

If you are unable to adopt but would still like to help, the shelter says donations are urgently needed to provide medical care for the dogs as they recover. You can donate here.

It's unclear at this time if the owners will face charges.

