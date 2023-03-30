Pierce Co. Sheriff's Department warns about scam claiming to sell the agency's apparel

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is warning the Facebook community about a scam that makes it seem as if the department is selling its own T-shirts and apparel.

According to the PCSO, these scams have often been popping up in the comment section of their Facebook posts.

On Thursday, the PCSO wrote that their agency does not sell merchandise that features their badge or patch. Additionally, nobody is authorized to sell apparel on behalf of the department.

Authorities are asking people online to keep an eye out for these scams, and to not click the link.