Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.

On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers in Tacoma when Troyer began following him in his personal SUV. Troyer called in a massive police response, repeatedly telling an emergency dispatcher that Altheimer had threatened to kill him. Troyer backed off his threat claims upon questioning by Tacoma police, leading to the false-reporting charges.

Troyer has denied those encounters, saying he ran into Altheimer once in April, when Altheimer delivered a newspaper to Troyer’s father.

Earlier this year, a Kitsap County judge set Troyer's bail at $100,000 after finding he violated conditions of his continued release pending his criminal trial. This was 10 times more than the amount the Attorney General's Office initially asked for.

John Sheeran, Troyer’s attorney, released the following statement:

"Sheriff Troyer did nothing to warrant the court entering an anti-harassment order and the Attorney General’s motion is nothing more than a publicity stunt designed to smear the good reputation of a man who has spent 37 years working to protect the public. Sheriff Troyer has been recognized with a Medal of Merit five times in his career as well as a Lifesaving Award, and two patrol Impact Awards. He was the Toys For Tots lead coordinator for 14 years and has worked with numerous other non-profits throughout his career. Sheriff Troyer was a foster parent for many years and adopted three kids out of foster care. At the time of his election, Sheriff Troyer was the executive director at Crime Stoppers, a member of the TAPCO Credit Union Board of Directors, and a commissioner with the Washington State Gambling Commission."

"The only interaction Sheriff Troyer has had with Sedrick Altheimer since January 2021 was when Sheriff Troyer was checking on his 84-year-old father in the early hours one morning in April 2022. Sheriff Troyer was parked outside his father’s residence when Mr. Altheimer pulled up to deliver a newspaper. Sheriff Troyer did not know who was approaching his father’s house and explained that it was his childhood home and his father’s house. As Mr. Altheirmer was walking back to his car he identified himself to the Sheriff. The interaction was brief and non-confrontational.

Sheriff Troyer has had no contact with Mr. Altheimer since January 2021 other than this one incident. He has no desire to have contact with Mr. Altheimer whatsoever.

Sheriff Troyer will continue to serve the public as he was elected to do. He looks forward to a jury vindicating him."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates on the hearing.