Pierce Co. detectives looking for missing woman, last seen Jan. 11

article

Pierce County detectives need help finding a missing woman, last seen in early January.

The sheriff’s department says 19-year-old Bailey Bell was last in contact with her family on Jan. 11. Detectives believe she may be in the Hosmer Street area of Tacoma.

Bell is described as a white woman, 5’7" and 140 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at (253) 798-7530 or on their department website.

