Pickup truck driver seriously hurt in crash with semi on I-90 near North Bend

The driver of a pickup truck was seriously hurt in a crash with a semi truck Monday afternoon on Interstate 90.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on westbound I-90, east of North Bend.

Troopers said the pickup truck slammed into the semi-truck. The pickup driver was trapped inside and had to be rescued.

All westbound lanes of I-90 were shut down briefly near milepost 40 while an helicopter landed to take the injured driver to the hospital, troopers said. The left lane reopened just before 3:00 p.m.

No further details have been released.

