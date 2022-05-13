Pickup crashes into a bus full of farmworkers in Grant County, at least 1 dead

article

Deputies are investigating a deadly bus crash that happened Friday morning near the Columbia River.

According to Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), road closures are in place for S Frontage Road and Adams Road just off eastbound I-90 near George. Crews have set up a detour, though officials are encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes as they investigate the scene.

Authorities say a yellow bus carrying farmworkers was waiting to turn west onto Adams Road when a white pickup traveling south crashed into it. The front drivers side of the bus took the brunt of the impact. At least one person has died, several others have been injured.

This is a developing story.

