Physician assistant’s license suspended over COVID actions

The Washington Medical Commission has suspended the license of a pediatric health care provider in southwestern Washington.

The suspension came this week after an investigation into more than a dozen complaints against physician assistant Scott C. Miller, who runs Miller Family Pediatrics in Washougal, The Columbian reported.

The complaints say he interfered with the care of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, engaged in a threatening public campaign against hospitals and doctors, and also prescribed medications without seeing patients.

The commission’s findings say Miller also "began a public campaign touting the use of ivermectin in treating coronavirus disease," despite no reliable clinical evidence showing the drug is effective in treating COVID-19.

Miller has additionally publicly railed against mask and vaccine mandates including at a school board meeting in Camas in May, and on social media, according to the state.

The commission said it was taking immediate action to address an immediate danger to public health.

Miller has 20 days to appeal the suspension. The newspaper says he wasn’t available for comment.

