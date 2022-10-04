PHOTOS: The Black Keys, Seattle's own Band of Horses play Climate Pledge Arena

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Katherine Barner / FOX 13 Seattle

Fans were 'howlin' for The Black Keys Sunday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

The American blues-rock duo, guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney, are touring after releasing their 11th studio album "Dropout Boogie."

The group was propelled into popularity by their song "Tighten Up," released in 2010. The song spent ten weeks at number one for Alternative songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Touring alongside The Black Keys is Band of Horses.

Before starting their set, Band of Horses lead singer Ben Bridwell said he was glad to be back in their home state. The group formed in Seattle back in 2004.