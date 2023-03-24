PHOTOS: Man holding grenade shot and killed by Pierce Co. Sheriff’s deputy, investigation underway

Police are investigating after a man holding a grenade was shot and killed by a deputy in Midland Friday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), at around 10:30 a.m., deputies were following a man walking on the train tracks near Franklin Pierce High School. Authorities say he had a grenade in his hand.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Pierce County Sheriff's Office

At 11:00 a.m. Sergeant Darren Moss with the PCSD announced on Twitter that the scene was still active, and 112th St. was shut down by Portland Ave. Authorities asked people to avoid the area as law enforcement investigates the scene.

FOX 13 reporters on scene say Franklin Pierce High School was placed on modified lockdown during the incident.

At 12:21 p.m., the PCSD announced that the scene was secure, and the suspect was dead.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is currently taking over the scene.

This is a developing story.