PHOTOS: Horse rescued from abandoned well on Whidbey Island

North Whidbey Fire and Rescue responded to a rather unusual call on Wednesday morning-- a horse from a nearby farm had fallen into an abandoned well.

Along with North Whidbey Fire, Navy Region Northwest Fire and Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue also responded to a stretch of land near SR 20 and Monkey Hill Road around 9:15 a.m.

The horse had fallen back-legs first into a 20-foot well, according to North Whidbey Fire and Rescue. If he had fallen head-first, he likely would've broken his neck.

Crews worked together to get him out, and a neighbor with an excavator also showed up to assist.

The horse is doing well and is expected to be okay.

