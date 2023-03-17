PHOTOS: Dump truck crashes through Maple Valley business

A dump truck crashed through a Maple Valley business Friday morning.

Just after 9:00 a.m., crews with Puget Sound Fire (PSF) responded to a crash in the 26600 block of Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE. When crews arrived, the back of a large dump truck was sticking out of the Maple Valley Eye Care Center building.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Puget Sound Fire

PSF crews say nobody was injured, and nobody was inside the building during the crash.

Photos posted on the PSF’s Twitter account show that the dump truck had crashed through the front of the building, destroying the businesses lobby area.

About an hour after responding to the scene, crews announced that their Heavy Rescue Team had completed some emergency shoring of the building -- adding that the building sustained significant structural damage.

Details about what lead up to the crash are limited at this time.