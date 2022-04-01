PHOTOS: Dua Lipa takes the stage at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Dua Lipa (Katherine Barner / FOX 13 Seattle)

Future Nostalgia hit the stage at Climate Pledge Arena as popstar sensation Dua Lipa brought a high-intensity performance to Seattle.

Her stop in Seattle is the second to last performance of her North American Tour for the album "Future Nostalgia" before flying back across the pond to continue touring in Europe.

Hard-core fans of the pop star even began lining up for General Admission at 8 a.m. Thursday, 10 hours before doors opened to the show and 13 hours before she hit the stage that night.

The nearly sold-out show brought fans of all ages to the arena, showing up in dazzling colors of neons, sequins and feathered cowboy hats to enjoy the disco fused pop music.

Lipa's hit track off the album, "Levitating" spent 68 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and won Song Of The Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Lipa was joined by tour support Lolo Zouaï, a French-American R&B singer.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Lolo Zouai (Katherine Barner / FOX 13 Seattle)